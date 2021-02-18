Offaly deaths and funeral details - February 18

Margaret Kelly (née Casey) - Brocca Road, Mucklagh, Tullamore, Offaly

Removal from her home on Friday morning at 10.40am to St. Colman's Church, Mucklagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining old Cemetery. Due to government guidelines the number in the Church is restricted. Those that would like to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the house, in the Church grounds or at the cemetery.