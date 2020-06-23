Offaly deaths and funerals - June 24

James GUINAN

Prospect, Ballycumber, Offaly

In the interest of Public Health, James' Funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. James' family thank you for your support and co-operation at this difficult time.

Thomas (Tommy) Scully

Ballboy Road, Kilcormac, Offaly

Tommy’s cortege will leave from his daughter, Orla Fogarty’s, Ballincollin Road, Ballyboy Kilcormac on the morning of Thursday, 25th of June and travel via his residence to the Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Kilcormac for funeral mass at 11am. Burial will follow directly afterwards in St Joseph’s Cemetery, Kinnity Road, Kilcormac. Please follow Covid-19 official government restrictions. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.