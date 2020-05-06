Offaly deaths and funerals - May 7
Offaly deaths and funerals
Alo Boyd
Ballycollin, Fivealley, Birr, Offaly
A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.
Eileen Abbott (née Hogan)
Main Street, Borris-in-Ossory, Laois / Coolderry, Offaly
Due to Government advice regarding COVID 19 Eileen's funeral will be for her immediate family only. Her family will arrange a memorial Mass as soon as the pandemic has cleared.
John MURPHY
Birmingham, England late of, Ennis, Clare / Ferbane, Offaly
John's funeral will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Ireland at a later date.
Helena Maria White
Arraghmore, Carrig, Birr, Offaly
A Memorial Mass for Helena Maria will take place when the covid pandemic has passed.