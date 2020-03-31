Offaly deaths and funerals - April 1

James (Jimmy) Meehan,Ballinaraha House, Kilsheelan, Tipperary / Bandon, Cork / Tullamore, Offaly

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, we suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding. Private funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie/online-services, followed by burial in Grange Cemetery.

Michael (Mick) WHITTAKER, Derrygolan, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Funeral Prayers and Burial for immediate family will be celebrated on Thursday in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Killeigh.

John (Sean) GILLIGAN, 14 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Offaly

Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety, a private Funeral and Burial will take place for Sean. The family thank you for your co-operation at this sad and difficult time.