Offaly deaths and funerals - March 20

Mary McHUGH, Stonestown, Cloghan, Offaly

Due to official restrictions to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, Mary's wake. Funeral Mass and Burial are sadly confined to family members only. The family are very grateful for your co-operation and support. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at a later date.

Rose KELLY (née O'Brien), Clonminch Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Friday, 20th March 2020, in The Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, at 10am. Burial afterwards in Durrow Cemetery. Due to HSE and COVID 19 guidelines, Rose's Funeral Mass and burial will be confined to family only, please. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tullamore Church Webcam at www.tullamoreparish.ie.

Stephen BURKE, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass for Stephen will take place on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass in Cappincur, Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 outbreak and in the interest of public safety the Funeral Mass will be for family only. If you wish you can view the Funeral Mass on webcam by logging onto tullamoreparish.ie.

Maura McGirl (née Brennan), Sacré Cour, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Offaly



As per the current Government directive on public gatherings, a private Funeral Mass will be held in St. James' Church, Charlestown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.