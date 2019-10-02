Offaly deaths and funerals (October 2)

Billy Farrell, Springfield, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in Church of the Assumption, Tullamore followed by burial after Mass in Cappincur Cemetery.

Anne Tornsey (née Hanlon) - Derravarragh Road, Caherdavin, Limerick / Portarlington, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Ann Deegan (née Ruttledge) - Birr Road, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Concelebrated funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm inSt. Mary's Church, Shinrone and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone.

Móna Collins - Hawthorn Drive, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly / Monkstown, Dublin

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Brendan’s Church, Birr . followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Clinical Research Trust. House private.

Hugh Twomey, Durrow, Tullamore, Offaly / Rylane, Cork

Reposing at his residence (R35 H920) on Thursday from 3pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Colmcille's Church, Durrow, for 10am Funeral Mass. Burial after Mass in the adjoining Cemetery.

Josie B. Keenan, Creggan, Ferbane, Offaly

Reposing at Ferbane Nursing Home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ferbane for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.