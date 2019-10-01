Offaly deaths and funerals (October 1)

Billy Farrell, Springfield, Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Tuesday evening from 5pm until removal at 6.30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Requiem Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in Church of the Assumption, Tullamore followed by burial after Mass in Cappincur Cemetery.

Anne Tornsey (née Hanlon) - Derravarragh Road, Caherdavin, Limerick / Portarlington, Offaly

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Tuesday from 5pm. Removal to Christ the King Church, Caherdavin at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Ann Deegan (née Ruttledge) - Birr Road, Shinrone, Birr, Offaly

Reposing on Tuesday in Treacy's Funeral Home, Shinrone from 5.30pm until 7.30pm, followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Shinrone, arriving at 8pm. Concelebrated funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1pm and burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, Shinrone.

Móna Collins - Hawthorn Drive, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly / Monkstown, Dublin

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Tuesday from 3pm. with Removal at 5.45pm. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Clinical Research Trust. House private.