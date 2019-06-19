Offaly deaths and funeral details - June 20

Lesley Michels (née Wrafter) England and formerly, Tullamore, Offaly

Funeral Mass in Stamford on July 4 at 11am followed by Cremation.

Phil GARAHY (née Macken), Hill Street, Cloghan, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning (June 20th) to St. Mary's Church, Cloghan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Banagher Cemetery.

Annie Conroy, Lockclose, Killeigh, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning to St Patrick's Church, Killeigh arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial after Mass in Killeigh Cemetery.

Eileen Rose (née O'Meara), 130 Carrig Cluain, Clara Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at her home on Thursday, 20th June, from 4pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Manchan's Church, Boher, Ballycumber, for 11am Requiem Mass. Cremation afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Oncology Unit, Regional Hospital, Tullamore.