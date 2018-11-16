Offaly deaths and funerals (November 16)

Eileen BURKE (née Hogan), Shannon Road, Portumna, Galway / Birr, Offaly

Eileen will be in repose at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village, St. Brendan’s Road, Portumna (H53 TF88) Friday, November 16th, from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral Cortège of Eileen Burke will arrive to Saint Brigid’s Church, Portumna Saturday, November 17th, for Mass at 11am. Burial immediately after in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only by request, donations, if desired, to Intensive Care Comfort Fund University Hospital Galway.

Barry QUINN, Shannonbridge, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Thursday the 15th of November from 4pm to 8pm. Private removal on Friday to St. Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery.