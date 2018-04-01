Offaly deaths and funerals (April 1)

Carthage Grennan - Harbour House, St. Bridget's Place, Tullamore, Offaly / Rahan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Easter Monday from 2pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Carthage's Church, Killina for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in Rahan Cemetery.

Pat Troy, Alexandria (USA), originally from Kilcormac, Offaly

A celebration of his Pat Troy’s life will be held in Alexandria. The wake is on Friday, April 6 from 6-8 pm at Demaine’s Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St. A Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, April 7 at 11 am at The Basilica of St. Mary, 400 Green St. Internment immediately following the mass at St. Mary Cemetery, 1001 S. Royal St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann’s Center for Children, Youth & Families, 4901 Eastern Ave., Hyattsville, MD 20782 and Christ House 131 S. West St., Alexandria, VA 22314.

Terry Hotor, “Hilltop”, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly

Removal from his residence on Sunday morning at 11.15am. to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr, at 11.45am. for Funeral Mass at 12pm, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to NCBI - National Council of the Blind Ireland.House Private Sunday morning please.

Sheila Mabel Bailey (née Johnston), Dublin / Portarlington, Offaly

A Memorial Service will be held in Tullow Church, Brighton Road, at 5pm on Saturday, 14th April.

Annie Lynam (née Hogan), Clara, Offaly

Removal from her daughter Geraldine's residence Ballykilmurry, Tullamore on Sunday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clara arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the Monastery Cemetery, Clara. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Riada House Comfort Fund.

Lizzy O'Grady (née Grace) Ballynowlart, Clonbullogue, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Pauline (Bam) Kennedy (née Tighe) Seffin, Birr, Offaly / Celbridge, Kildare

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr on Sunday April 1st from 5-7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr on Monday April 2nd, at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

Kieran P. Egan - Clondelara, Shannonbridge, Offaly / Dublin

Requiem Mass on Easter Sunday (April 1st) at 12noon in St. Ciaran's Church, Shannonbridge. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.