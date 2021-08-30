Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Call for clearer indoor activity guidelines for older people

Call for clearer indoor activity guidelines for older people

all for clearer indoor activity guidelines for older people

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Active Retirement Ireland is calling on the Government to provide clearer guidelines for older people wishing to resume indoor activities in their communities as cold weather and dark evenings approach. 

Maureen Kavanagh, CEO of Active Retirement Ireland, said, “Older people have been particularly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. They have been forced to isolate from family and friends and limit social interactions. Thankfully, the majority of older people are now vaccinated but they are still unsure about what they can and cannot do. Some activities have moved outdoors but as autumn and the cold weather approach, older people have questions that need to be answered clearly, including:

Offaly Covid vaccination centre set to move to new location

When can older people return to indoor community activities?
What size groups of older people can get together?
If fully vaccinated, should older people continue to wear masks and practise social distancing?
 

“The recent Department of Health guidelines on Covid-19 offer very little clarity for older people who wish to return to their indoor community activities and events. For many older people, these activities are their only social outlet. They have abided by the restrictions and will continue to do so, but we know that if older people don’t return to the full and active social life that they enjoyed before the pandemic, it will have a negative and long-term impact on their physical and mental health.” 

 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media