Call for clearer indoor activity guidelines for older people

Active Retirement Ireland is calling on the Government to provide clearer guidelines for older people wishing to resume indoor activities in their communities as cold weather and dark evenings approach.

Maureen Kavanagh, CEO of Active Retirement Ireland, said, “Older people have been particularly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. They have been forced to isolate from family and friends and limit social interactions. Thankfully, the majority of older people are now vaccinated but they are still unsure about what they can and cannot do. Some activities have moved outdoors but as autumn and the cold weather approach, older people have questions that need to be answered clearly, including:

When can older people return to indoor community activities?

What size groups of older people can get together?

If fully vaccinated, should older people continue to wear masks and practise social distancing?



We continue to see levels of transmission of COVID-19 that are simply too high and would be categorised as a dark red country according to the ECDC.



August 28, 2021

“The recent Department of Health guidelines on Covid-19 offer very little clarity for older people who wish to return to their indoor community activities and events. For many older people, these activities are their only social outlet. They have abided by the restrictions and will continue to do so, but we know that if older people don’t return to the full and active social life that they enjoyed before the pandemic, it will have a negative and long-term impact on their physical and mental health.”