Offaly Covid vaccination centre set to move to new location

THE Covid-19 vaccination centre for county Offaly will move to Mucklagh Community Centre from the Tullamore Court Hotel on Monday next.

The contract for use of the hotel has expired and last vaccinations will be administered there on this Friday, a spokesman for the HSE said.

The centre opened at the hotel on May 3 last and reached a milestone on Tuesday, August 10 when the 50,000th vaccine was administered there.

The centre had the capacity to vaccinate 1,000 people a day and Mucklagh Community Centre will have the same capacity with a similar number of vaccination bays.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccine is now available from participating Offaly pharmacies for people aged 12 and over

For people wishing to avail of this service, they can simply make contact with their nearest pharmacy offering the ervice and book an appointment.

Des O’Flynn Chief Officer, Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare Organisation said: “Support from pharmacies is instrumental in ensuring access to vaccines for people in the community who may not be in a position to get to one of our HSE vaccination centres.

‘We would encourage people to take up a vaccination at a participating pharmacy, or at a HSE centre, if they have yet to receive a vaccine. Please be assured that all those participating in the vaccine rollout have received dedicated training to ensure the safe and effective administration of the vaccine.’

The HSE thanks the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) and our local participating pharmacies for their continued support to ensure we can roll out the vaccine in as safe and timely a manner as possible.”

Darragh O’Loughlin, Secretary General of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said: “Vaccines are the most effective way to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the effects of Covid-19 and pharmacists are delighted to be playing their part in the COVID-19 National Vaccination Programme.

We’ve been administering vaccinations in pharmacies for over ten years so people are used to being vaccinated by their local pharmacist. Vaccination centres have done a great job in rolling out the vaccine but we’re aware that some people may feel more comfortable getting the vaccine in a local pharmacy, often from someone they know.

Over 740 community pharmacies are administering the Covid-19 vaccination around the country so people should not have to travel far to get vaccinated. Supplies and deliveries of vaccines will vary from week to week depending on demand.

People looking to register for pharmacy vaccination should contact their local participating pharmacy. The list of pharmacies administering the Covid-19 vaccine can be found on the HSE website.