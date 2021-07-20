Second Covid-19 certificate hotline set up due to demand

Due to high demand on the existing Digital COVID Certificate freephone number, a second freephone number has been established today that will cater for a significantly higher number of calls, the Department of Health has said.

The new number is 1800 807 008.

"Increased numbers of agents are available to answer your queries in relation to your vaccination certificate and to allow you to request your recovery certificate.

"The call centre will be focused on dealing with urgent queries in the short-term, so we are requesting that only those with an urgent query contact the centre this week i.e. those who are travelling in July. You can request your certificate at any stage over the coming weeks.

"Queries in relation to a certificate of a COVID-19 test obtained privately can be directed to your test provider."

If you need general travel advice, please go to www.gov.ie/travel.



