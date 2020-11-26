Third annual 'Offaly Canal Camino Way Walk' proved great success

Cancelled earlier in the year on its usual date on St. Patrick's Day last, Laz Molloy and Ronan Scully and friends hosted their 3rd Offaly Canal Camino Way Walk sponsored walk in August just before a second lockdown from the Coronavirus , in aid of Self Help Africa and raised close on €10,000 for the charities work in Africa.



We would like to thank everybody who took part and helped raise funds for Self Help Africa especially the many participants from many parts of the midlands and beyond and the children from various clubs and schools in Offaly. The event had a great turnout of participants and some extra four-legged friends who completed the 18km walk along the Canal from Tullamore to Croghan with the final few steps up Croghan Hill where Mass was said by Fr. Greg parish priest of Croghan.

Everyone finished the Canal Way Walk in plenty of time to be at mass at 2pm and to celebrate their great achievement of having completed the 3rd Annual charity Offaly Canal Camino Way walk in aid of the work of Self Help Africa. The Canal way walk brought the participants through the beautiful countryside admiring the colourful fields and impressive views the Canal way walked from Tullamore to Croghan Hill and also participants walked from Edenderry along the canal to Croghan hill had to offer.

After a long morning everyone reached the last leg of the route making their way through the village of Croghan to the Molloy's House and Peter Moore's farm where everyone had a lovely spread of food with a much-needed hot soup, hot drinks and burgers as well as chocolate crepes and cold beverages supplied by the Molloy family and residents of Croghan village. Laz Molloy the event organiser along with his wife Frances and his daughter Aislinn and Fr. Greg represented the cause with heart-warming speeches at the start of the walk and also to finish the day after mass, reinforcing why the day was so important to them and to the work of Self Help Africa and what the money raised would mean for the people and families in Africa they help.

Ronan Scully of Self Help Africa thanked all those who had supported the 3rd annual charity walk, especially Laz Molloy and his family who organised this Canal Way walk for the work of Self Help Africa who work in 10 countries in Africa. Ronan also thanked the people of all ages who participated in the walk and people and volunteers who helped out in any way to make it such a successful event. A big well done to everyone who supported the walk in anyway. They are already looking forward to next year where hopefully we can have it on our usual date of St. Patrick's day on March 17th!! If you would like to support the work of Self Help Africa or organise a fundraiser for the charities work in 10 countries in Africa please contact Ronan at ronan.scully@selfhelpafrica.org or go to www.selfhelpafrica.org or contact Ronan at (087) 6189094