Hannah's hair brings joy to Jigsaw Laois/ Offaly during Covid

SEVENTEEN year old Offaly schoolgirl, Hannah Corble, took a whole different approach to lockdown this year, choosing to cut her Rapunzel-like locks as a fundraising event for local youth mental health charity, Jigsaw Laois Offaly, at the height of the pandemic.

Hannah approached Jigsaw, with her idea about how to use her very own hair to raise funds and awareness for youth mental health. Hannah proposed that she cut her hip length hair, donating it to the children’s charity Rapunzel; and invited monetary donations for Jigsaw via her fundraising page https://www.gofundme.com/f/hannah039s-hair-for-jigsaw

Little did she know, that from modest beginnings, she would raise a staggering €1,015 for Jigsaw. Hats off to Hannah for this hair-raising initiative!

Jigsaw is Ireland’s leading youth mental charity and is committed to advancing young people’s mental health and to developing supportive communities by providing a range of primary care services and supports across the Republic of Ireland.

Jigsaw provides direct services in 12 communities around Ireland, one of which is in Tullamore, Co. Offaly. You can contact Jigsaw Laois Offaly on 057 935 2871 or drop an email to reception.offaly@jigsaw.ie