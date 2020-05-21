Offaly 'Communities: Together Yet Apart' brings welcome cheer to young and old

In these days of gloom and uncertainty, it has been great to see some light hearted fun and activities being brought to local housing estates, care facilities and the wider community over the past three weeks as part of the 'Communities Together Yet Apart' initiative.

This project came through a meeting of minds between Birr 20:20 and Offaly Local Development company, following an allocation of Government funding to benefit the community during the Covid-19 lock down. It aims to bring socially distanced activities into residential areas and has brought much welcomed cheer to young and old.

Birr 20:20 successfully applied for a small grant and working in partnership with OLDC have delivered this programme in various estates in Scurragh, Bulfin Park, Fairview, Cloghan, Crinkle, Tullamore and Mountbolus as part of the initiative's second week as well as other locations in recent weeks.

The events saw entertainment from Dickie Donnelly, from Birr at some venues, music and novelty bingo. Organisers were also thrilled to wish Leanne Toner a Happy 15th Birthday when they visited Crinkle. “It was fantastic to see communities come together yet remain apart,” organisers enthused.

Speaking on behalf of Birr 20:20 vision Cllr John Carroll said they were delighted to be in a position to access these funds for the benefit of the community. “The funds were made available with a very open agenda and little bureaucracy ie working on receipts of expenditure. As we work through the third week of this roadshow we in Birr 2020 believe it was a wonderful way for people to come together yet stay apart.”

According to Cllr Carroll, the past two months has been a time where all our community, sporting and voluntary organisations working individually and collectively with the local authority have shown what is possible in time of crisis and the massive contribution they have made will not be forgotten .

Meanwhile, keep an eye out as Offaly Local Development Company could be bringing ‘Communities: Together Yet Apart’ to your door step next and hope to return to already visited communities soon.