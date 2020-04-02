Local First Responders stood down

THE Birr Community Responder group was sadly stood down due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The group announced at the weekend that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the National Ambulance Service stood down all the community first responder schemes throughout Ireland.The group wrote that they would be back when everything settled down and asked people to stay safe and “we are all in this together”.

However, they erected a heartfelt than you to all of "our frontline staff who are there for our town and community', which they erected in Emmet Square, Birr over the last few days.