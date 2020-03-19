Local job club offers support to those left unemployed by Covid-19 outbreak

Birr Job Club is offering advice and support to those who have lost their job or had their hours reduced because of the raft of businesses closures due to the Covid-19 break.

The club wrote: “Have you recently lost your job or had your hours reduced and you need help, please contact us in the Job Club. We are currently closed to the public but are still working in the office every day providing a telephone, email and social media service to anyone who needs our assistance.

We can help you with your CV, with filling out application forms etc.”

According to the Jobs Club, if you need to apply for the Corvid- 19 panademic payment with DEASP and have no facilities to print or access email, the club is leaving application forms in a box outside their door. Please feel free to collect one. They will also post you out a form if you cannot access our office.Contact details: Phone: 057 9123940. Text: 087 2802919. Email: birrjobclub@offalyldc.ie