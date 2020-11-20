Tullamore Municipal District allocate €2,000 to Clara Christmas lights

TULLAMORE Municipal District has allocated an additional €2,000 to the Clara Christmas Lights committee to help fund the Christmas lights for the town this year.

This is a once off funding and supplements the €1,500 already granted by the council.

Councillor Frank Moran said it will encourage people to shop local this Christmas.

He thanked the Municipal District for supporting his proposal along with his fellow councillors.

‘’This year has set many challenges to everyone with the COVID pandemic and in particular voluntary organisations who give so freely of their time. The committee is not in a position to do door to door collections this year and this would result in a very substantial shortfall to keep the lights going,'' he said.

''This additional allocation of €2,000 from Tullamore Municipal District through their Community Grants Scheme is most welcome and will go some way towards achieving and enhancing the excellent display we have seen in Clara over the years,’’ said Cllr Moran.

‘’No doubt the committee will be out and about erecting lights, trees and decorations over the coming weeks and I look forward to seeing Clara brightly lit again this year and I'd like to commend them on their commitment and hard work and wish them every success in the future,’’ he added.

The Clara Christmas Lights Committee

has also set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for the lights. At the time of writing €3,670 had been raised.