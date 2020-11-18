Virtual Christmas parade for Clara

Clara parade man Bertie McMahon, has joined the world of virtual reality.

His first venture will be the Christmas Parade, which will take place at 5pm on Sunday December 20.

The parade will feature, highlights from Bertie's Christmas archives,

There will be various musicians featured. As well as highlights from the 1988 and 1977 Christmas parades in Clara.

The virtual parade can be viewed, on YouTube, on littletown media and dats Clara live.