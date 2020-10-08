Lions club deliver 'Message in a Bottle' to Offaly library

CLARA Library were delighted to welcome representatives of Tullamore, Lions Club who

sponsored an initiative called 'Message in a Bottle,' which the library included in its #PositiveAgeingWeek goodie bags and were available during Positive Ageing week at all Offaly Libraries.

The canisters are designed to hold the medical details of the user. This can include health details and a list of medicines.

It also comes with three stickers to be placed on the fridge door and inside the back and front door of the home. This informs emergency responders, or carers as to where the canister is located and can be brought to the hospital to show to a visiting doctor.

If emergency responders are called to the home, the stickers will let them know to go to the fridge where the canister is kept containing the patient's medical information.

The Lions Club, Tullamore are interested to know people's thoughts on this. If they think they are a good idea they may roll them out through pharmacies.