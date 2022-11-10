€4.5-million investment in new 'urban street' for Roscrea welcomed by local representatives

News that Roscrea is to receive €4.5-million to create Gantly Street in Roscrea, replete with an Age Friendly housing development and opportunities for new local businesses, has been warmly greeted in Roscrea.

Thurles Municipal District, which also covers the Roscrea and Templemore region, said they are "delighted to learn that an application for Gantly Street in Roscrea has been granted funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund from the Department of Rural & Community Development".

This project was one of 23 regeneration projects in rural communities across the country included in the allocation of funding totalling €115-million announced by Mrs. Heather Humphreys, TD, Minister for Rural and Community Development today.

Gantly Road forms the spine street within the Gantly Street Age Friendly Neighbourhood and the project will transform Gantly Road into an urban street - delivering transformational change for this area of the town centre. "The project "will catalyse the regeneration of this part of Roscrea town centre, and in particular, the delivery of the Gantly Street Age Friendly Neighbourhood", the Municipal Council said.

Plans for the creation of Gantly Street

Roscrea has seen significant investment in recent years with projects such as the town square enhancement works, new active travel footpaths around the Benamore Industrial Estate, interpretative signage in the town and the Roscrea Digital Hub. The drive for investment in the town has been specifically targeted at regenerating the town centre and capitalising on the assets of the town.

The re-imaging and regeneration of Gantly Street represents the first phase of the overall delivery of the Age Friendly Neighbourhood. This phase of the project will support the wider regeneration of the Gantly Street area by providing services and infrastructure, aswell as land activation measures.

The total cost of the Gantly Street project is estimated at €5.6 million. While grant funding allocated amounts to €4.5 million, Tipperary County Council will provide match funding of €1.27 million of their own funds.

Significant capital investment through Project Ireland 2040 has taken place in Thurles Municipal District in recent years.

Grant Funding of over €17 million has been secured for projects such as Liberty Square Regeneration, Redevelopment of Templemore Town Hall and Redevelopment of Thurles Market Quarter.

The Gantly Street project will deliver public infrastructure, civic spaces and public realm enhancement and will consolidate the linkages to the town centre and unlock the potential for the overall area.

With the necessary consents in place (Part 8), and funding now approved, it anticipated that the project will commence with the appointment of a design team by early 2023 and construction completed by the second half of 2024.

Cathaoirleach of Thurles Municipal District, Councillor Peggy Ryan said: "As Cathaoirleach of the Municipal District, I am delighted that Roscrea was successful in obtaining €4,511,316 million.

"The development at Gantly Street marks the first stage in major development plans for the town of Roscrea. The benefits of this project will be felt by residents, shop owners and visitors alike. Furthermore, it conveys the importance that our local town holds, and our commitment to a sustainable, progressive rural future.

"I wish to sincerely thank the staff of Tipperary County Council staff who were involved in this transformative application", the Cathaoirleach said.

Sharon Scully, District Administrator for Thurles Municipal District said: "The approval of funding for Gantly Street, Roscrea demonstrates the commitment of Thurles Municipal District to support the development of towns and villages across the District.

"I look forward to working with Age Friendly Roscrea and the many other stakeholders to delivery this ambitious project".

Gantly Road links Chapel Lane and Green Street and runs parallel to Roscrea's Main Street

This morning Fianna Fáil Tipperary TD, Deputy Jackie Cahill said: “The re-imaging and regeneration of Gantly Street in Roscrea will transform Gantly Road in the west of the town to Gantly Street, through the following interventions: New kerb alignment and pavement surfaces with improved widths, crossings and rain gardens.

"Three new pedestrian crossings, raised vehicular platforms, street furniture, bollards and bike racks are included. New public lighting and the undergrounding of cables and the installation of new water infrastructure lines.

"The project seeks to deliver a transformational change of the public space around Gantly Road, promote regeneration of town centre brownfield land through the activation of the surrounding lands and will be the catalyst and first phase in the implementation of the Gantly Street Age Friendly Neighbourhood - an ambitious masterplan to create a more vibrant and appealing place for people of all ages", Deputy Cahill said.