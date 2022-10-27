Kelly advises to check your electricity bills closely

Labour TD, Alan Kelly told the Tribune people need to check their energy bills after a constituent contacted him in relation to a significant miscalculation of their bill.

Deputy Kelly was in contact with a person whose electricity bill was estimated by the provider and was almost overcharged a large sum.

“A constituent has sent me correspondance with an energy company where he queries his latest bill. He was alarmed at the cost and queried it as it had been ‘estimated’ for a considerable period of time”, Deputy Kelly explained.

“After multiple emails he got to speak to a customer service representative. He then had more correspondence querying the bill. He asked very pertinently what rates they charged over the various ‘estimated’ periods that he was billed for.

“It turns out that they were charging him the wrong rate and instead were charging him the newer more expensive rate for some of the estimated period. Consequently, his bill was approx €500 cheaper than the initial bill”, Deputy Kelly said.

“Now, mistakes do happen. I appreciate that - but what’s really worrying given the energy and cost of living crisis we are in - is the line in the correspondence: '‘I’m very sorry I did not consider this when we originally discussed your account’.

“It makes me wonder how many more customers who didn’t query their bills, or hadn’t the wherewithal to do that, have been overcharged? I’ll be following up on this with the Minister and the Regulator”, Deputy Kelly said.

“Please check your energy bills and if concerned with being overcharged, challenge your provider” the Tipperary TD said..