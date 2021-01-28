: Buying cars for scrap and selling second hand car parts - Naylor's

Naylor's Car Dismantlers is a very busy company in the Rathcabbin area operating a number of essential services including buying in cars for scrap and selling secondhand car parts.

Naylor's is a family-run business and was founded by Michael Naylor in 2014.

The company holds a Waste Facility Permit which allows them to hold the scrap cars in their yard.

It also holds a Collection Permit, which allows them to collect cars for scrap.

The company can also issue an end of life certificate for cars.

Naylor's is doing a booming trade in buying in cars for scrap and selling secondhand car parts and its four employees are very busy. They have a high level of expertise and a friendly, welcoming attitude.

They added a new string to their bow in 2019 when they started selling tyres. At Naylor's Tyres you can buy new and used tyres. The staff will fit and balance the tyres for you. They have tyres for cars, vans and jeeps.

In 2020 they started a sandblasting service. Sandblasting removes rust and layers of old paint from metal surfaces. The process brings the metal back to its original state. The metal piece is then primed and painted. Sandblasting ensures you will have your item for many more years. It's important to point out that sandblasting does add value.

Naylor's also sandblasts gates, fireplaces, lawnmowers and farm machinery. They can sandblast plant machinery, vintage machinery, lorries and lots more.

Naylor's has a strong environmental ethos and much of their material is recycled, thus reducing the damage to the environment.

They are registered with Repak, which means they send their old tyres to Repak where they are recycled. Old cars are also sent to Limerick to be recycled.

Naylor's carries out a very efficient nationwide delivery of car parts to customers, a service which people are finding especially invaluable during Covid-19. The company operates a nationwide car collection service as well. The company provides a 24 hour recovery service.

The Naylor family would like to thank all their customers for their continued support.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 9am to 6pm (closed for lunch 1 to 2); Saturday 9am to 1pm. The business is located on the main Birr to Portumna Road. Eircode: R42 H512. Mobile: 087 9548836.