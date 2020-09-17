Offaly to receive funding of €180,000 for essential projects in response to Covid-19

Offaly will receive funding of €180,000 for projects under the second round of the enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The focus of the funding is on measures and interventions that help Offaly towns and villages to adapt to social distancing requirements and to provide safe environments that encourage people into towns and villages to shop and socialise.

Welcoming the funding allocation, Deputy Charlie Flanagan said: “The projects approved will assist Offaly businesses and communities to adapt to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and to increase footfall and generate economic activity in the short-term. The projects have been identified by Offaly community groups and businesses in conjunction with Offaly County Council.”

“They include projects where outdoor spaces can be adapted for social gatherings, dining or the hosting of outdoor events and marketing campaigns to entice people back into towns and villages and investment in developing or improving the online presence of towns and villages.”

“I am delighted that Offaly County Council was allocated funding of €108,000 for the following projects,” he said. €40,000 was allocated for equipment and entry access system for Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) in six towns to facilitate training, education, remote working and other services.

€40,000 was allocated to Edenderry to purchase and erect a modular canopy and equipment for the recently refurnished O’Connell Square and to provide a weatherproof multi-purpose outdoor space for business and community use.

Birr received €25,000 to purchase four Geodesic dome-like tents which will provide additional or alternative venues to facilitate delivery of four outdoor festivals in 2020 and for use for other events.

Killeigh received funding to the tune of €25,00 to resurface footpaths to improve access to central seating/picnic area in the village green, Killeigh, including upgrade of seating which will facilitate and encourage outdoor gatherings.

Clareen was given €25,000 to enhance an outdoor gathering space at the village hall by providing a larger pedestrianised area with seating and to regularise parking while a further €25,000 was allocated to provide a safe outdoor gathering space in the heart of Lusmagh village and providing regularised parking, footpaths and landscaping.

Concluding Deputy Flanagan said: “The funding is further evidence of the great cooperation of Offaly County Council and Offaly communities as they work together to come up with innovative ways of making the areas where we live, work, shop and socialise better places, particularly as we learn to live with Covid-19.”