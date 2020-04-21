Council committed to completing road at Texas

OFFALY County Council is committed to completing the section of road outside the premises where the Texas department store plans to open next month.

Work under the Town Enchancement Scheme shut down on Saturday, March 28 last following the implementation of stricter Government restrictions, Town Engineer, John Connelly told members at this month's meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

Cllr Declan Harvey said that work should be prioritised at the area.

“The last thing we want is a hold-up at the likes of Tom Texas,” he stressed.

He also asked that double yellow lines be placed outisde the old Wolftrap premises at the traffic lights on William St as he noted motorists were “beginning to park there again”.

Mr Connelly said that road markings were being put down on William St on the Friday before the shut down and the work had to stop. He said stop lines had been put in place but some of the double yellow line markings had not been replaced.

“It would suit everyone to resume work,” he stressed adding that the situation was being kept under review.

“I presume some ares will come back earlier rather than later,” added Mr Connelly stressing that the quarries would have to reopen before the new footpaths could be put in place along William St.

Cllr Sean O'Brein wondered if there was any possibility special exemptions would be inroduced to the restrictions to allow such work to continue when the town was quieter.

He noted that great progress had been made in the days and weeks in the lead up the shut down because the streets were so much quieter.

Mr Connelly confirmed that work on upper William St would be completed once the Town Enhancement Scheme resumed.

Work on the footpath between the juncton of Harbour St and William St and Doyles Gala shop had commenced before the Covid lockdown and the area is partially cordoned off at present.