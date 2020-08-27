Community asked to support long running Offaly festival's GoFundMe campaign

The organisers of Birr Vintage Week & Arts festival are asking for the local community's support for this long running event.

A GoFundMe page has been organised and people are being asked to show their support for this much loved annual festival.

Birr Vintage Week & Arts festival has been running now for over fifty years. However, this year due to Covid-19, the organisers were unable to bring you the fantastic physical festival that we all know and love.

Instead, they organised a 'virtual Vintage' and the hopes are high that they will be able to bring you a “bigger, better festival in 2021".

This long running event relies heavily on the support of local sponsorship. However, in the current climate, organisers felt it would be unfair to do this local businesses this year. “But, we will have overheads despite not been able to go ahead with our planned events. That is why we are turning to our local community to help us out this year and support us in anyway you possibly can,” they wrote.

If you want to lend your support to this much loved and long running event, please visit 'Birr Vintage Week' on GoFundme.com.