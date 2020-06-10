Man to be sentenced for Offaly child pornography offences

THE sentencing of a man who has admitted possession of child pornography in Offaly has been scheduled for November 17 next.

Tullamore Circuit Court heard today that a probation report had not yet been prepared in relation to Patrick O'Leary, 29, Thomastown, Rath, Birr.

Mr O'Leary pleaded guilty in February to possessing child pornography at his address between August 8, 2015 and November 26, 2015.

Defence counsel Rory Hanniffy told the court today that a psychological report and a probation report are required prior to the sentencing hearing.