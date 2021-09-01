Guests revealed for this week's Late Late Show on RTE

The guests have been revealed for this week's return of the Late Late Show on RTÉ One, as the show welcomes back a studio audience for the first time in 18 months.

Your Friday nights are once again covered as host Ryan Tubridy returns to your screens for his 13th year with the world’s longest-running live chat show this Friday, September 3.



A bumper line-up of guests jam-packed with entertainment, a toe-tapping musical performance and in-depth interviews from Ireland's Olympic heroes, The Script, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, Boy George, Donie O'Sullivan and Eileen O'Riordan to kick-start your weekend.



“This will be a Late Late season like no other as we move into the light and towards a new run of Friday nights. I’m particularly looking forward to reuniting with the audience who I have missed so much," Ryan said.

"We’ll have a few in this week but hopefully a full house soon. My advice to viewers is to put the kettle on, chill the wine and order in. Leave the rest to us!”

The #LateLate is back and we have a huge opening show for you✨



We'll be joined by Ireland's Olympic heroes, @thescript, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud - son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, @BoyGeorge, @donie, and Eileen O'Riordan - mum of the late Dolores. pic.twitter.com/XAc9v55i0h September 1, 2021



On Friday night’s show, The Script will be performing their new single ‘I Want It All’ from their forthcoming greatest hits collection ‘Tales From The Script’ and tell us why they’re so excited to get back on the road with a new tour.



Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s son, Pierre Louis Baudey-Vignaud, will talk about the impact his mother's brutal murder has had on his life and why he still visits the home where his mother was murdered.



We meet Ireland's Olympic heroes including Kellie Harrington, Paul O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy, Aidan Walsh, Afric Keogh, Eimear Lambe, Fiona Murtagh, Emily Hegarty who did the country so proud and created history over the summer. They will chat to Ryan about what they have been getting up to since they arrived back from Tokyo and the heroes’ welcome they received.



Culture Club icon Boy George will be here live in-studio to talk about his incredible career in music and his special connection to Ireland.



In a special musical tribute, Eileen O’Riordan remembers her beloved daughter Dolores on what would have been her 50th birthday. She will talk about Dolores' incredible talent and her mischievous nature. Eileen will also be joined by Fergal Lawler from The Cranberries who will chat about his life on the road and in the studio with his friend, the iconic Dolores O’Riordan.



Ryan catches up with CNN journalist and Cahirciveen man Donie O Sullivan to chat about his adventures in America's hinterland.

All of this plus much more, on The Late Late Show, Friday, September 3rd at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.