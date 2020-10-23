Irish film 'Calm With Horses' starring Barry Keoghan hits Netflix in time for the Bank Holiday

The sensational 'Calm With Horses' will be streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK from Monday, October 26.

The award-winning thriller, starring Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar and Cosmo Jarvis will make perfect bank holiday viewing.

Calm With Horses, a drama set in rural Ireland, is the directorial feature debut of Nick Rowland, whose previous work includes Slap, a Bafta-nominated short film, and television episodes of the BBC prime time drama Hard Sun and Amazon's Ripper Street.

Joe Murtagh adapted the script from a short story in Young Skins, an acclaimed collection by Irish writer Colin Barrett.

The cast includes Cosmo Jarvis as Arm, Barry Keoghan as his business partner Dympna Devers, and Niamh Algar as Arm's ex-partner. Additional cast includes Ned Dennehy, David Wilmot, and Simone Kirby.

In rural Ireland, ex-boxer Douglas 'Arm' Armstrong has become the feared enforcer for the drug dealing Devers family, whilst also trying to be a good father to his autistic young son. Torn between these two families, Arm's loyalties are truly tested when he is asked to kill for the first time

DMC Film, the production company founded by Michael Fassbender and Conor McCaughan, developed the project with Film4. Daniel Emmerson is producing, with Fassbender and McCaughan serving as executive producers.

Electronic musician Blanck Mass composed the film’s soundtrack. First coming to prominence as half of cult band Fuck Buttons, Blanck Mass has toured internationally, and worked on various musical projects, including the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics for Danny Boyle.

Altitude Film Sales has boarded international rights, while Altitude Film Distribution and Element Pictures Distribution are looking after the film’s release in the UK and Ireland.

Filmed on location in the counties of Galway and Clare, Calm With Horses will be streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK from Monday, October 26.

You can watch the trailer below:

Calm With Horses Official Trailer from Element Pictures on Vimeo.