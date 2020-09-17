Mundy among stars to feature in Culture Night Offaly

Offaly County Council Arts Office, working in collaboration with the Arts Council present Culture Night once again this year on Friday, September 18th, guaranteed to satisfy even the most inquisitive, creative and cultural adventurer.

Offaly has no shortage of nationally and internationally acclaimed artists, many of whom will be showcased as part of the Offaly County Council Arts Office commissioned film Energise | Envisage | Engage. Such artists include singer songwriters Mundy, Tolu Makay, Hubert Murray, actor Darragh O’Toole, Sean and Ciara C Ryan of Leap Castle, Violist Aoise O’Dwyer, fantastic Organist Sadie Mitchell, Sculptor Michael Bulfin, Poets Richard Brennan and Eileen Casey, Amy Donlon of Fixation Dancer Studios and amazing visual artists Hazel Greene, Rosemarie Langtry and Jock Nichol.

For a fun mix of online and offline events, be sure to check out the mesmerizing Vintage Luminaries of Caroline Conway presented by Offaly Libraries, ‘Portal – Otherworldly Wonders’ artist’s talk at Birr Theatre by award winning photographer Tina Claffey with special screening of ‘Spiral Nebula' by Offaly Drama Project and funded by Creative Ireland, charting its first discovery by Birr Castle’s 3rd Earl of Rosse, and Tullamore native Brendan Fox, giving an online Curator’s talk on Foundations – Museum of Everyone, an Offaly County Council Arts Office initiative that will be working with communities in Tullamore.

Treat yourself to some outside, self-guided walks like the shop-front exhibition ‘Shoes of Edenderry’ and ‘Postcards from Birr’ street projections. Sit back at home and enjoy an entertaining series of pre-recorded and live videos presented by JJ Hough’s Singing Pub including ‘Sparks of the Divine’ by Ultan Conlon, Ger Hough’s poem ‘More Clickbait than W.B. Yeats’ plus more surprises on the night. Learn some fascinating insights into the Bronte family through an online talk about a series of works from Charlotte Bronte’s husband Arthur Bell Nichols of Banagher. Tune into ‘Mega Play Along’, a fun and spontaneous Facebook Live initiative by Music Generation Offaly/Westmeath, and a fascinating online book launch and talk on the Deep Mapping of Lough Boora by Collins + Goto Studios in Glasgow.

Observe the wonder of space further with a virtual tour based on ‘Astronomy in Birr: Leviathan to I-LOFAR’, featuring the 19th Century Leviathan telescope used in the discovery of the Spiral Nebula, as well as the 21st Century I-LOFAR telescope. Finally, be sure to catch the Rahan Comhaltas and Friends online experience, a vibrant and dynamic mix of multicultural guest acts shared with the usual energetic Irish traditional song, dance storytelling and craic with Charleville Castle online.

Culture Night has something for everyone, it is a year where we have more opportunity to view an exciting and culturally rich variety of online events from the comforts of our own homes, and it will be sure to be a great night for you, your friends and all the family.

All Culture Night events are FREE but ‘Portal - Other-Worldly Wonders’ requires advance booking. For all event listings and details, check out our Culture Night Offaly 2020 programme at https://www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Arts-and-Culture/Events/ and Offaly Culture Night Facebook Page for news and updates, and all online event links will be available on www.offaly.ie/arts on the night.

Culture Night Offaly is brought to you by The Arts Council in partnership with the Offaly County Council Arts Office.