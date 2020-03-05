Birr Stage Guild ready for breath-taking musical 'The Hired Man'

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house on Sunday March 1 in Dooly’s Hotel Birr as Birr Stage Guild rehearsed a full run of it’s stirring new musical “The Hired Man”.

Set in Cumbria, England from 1898 to the 1920s, The Hired Man follows the life of John Tallentire and his family through the trials of early 20th century rural and industrial working life to the war-torn trenches of WW1.

Based on the novel by Melvyn Bragg, with music and lyrics by Howard Goodall, Birr Stage Guild is delighted to present this breath-taking musical.

The cast and crew were delighted and honoured to receive a tweet from Howard Goodall during last week which read: “Oh how I wish we could pop over to beaufiful Birr and see you perform it. Sending all possible best wishes (+ from Melvyn) & gratitude that you've chosen THM”.

With Paul Norton (Director) at the helm, Enda O Connor (Musical Director) and Jay Molyneux (Choreographer), this musical rendering of a true classic will be loved by all who experience it.

Monday March 9 is a dedicated patrons night. This package is still available and should you wish to avail of it or have any other queries, please contact Birr Stage Guild on birrstageguild@hotmail.com.

Runs in Birr Theatre and Arts Centre Monday March 9 to Saturday March 14.Tickets: €18/€16. Group rates available on request. Contact Birr Theatre and Arts Centre Monday-Friday from 1pm-5.30p.m or www.birrtheatre.com for tickets.