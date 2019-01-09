Calling all art lovers in Offaly! The search is on for Texaco Children's Art Competition 2019

The search to find the young artists who will excel in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition has begun.

Now in its 65th year, it is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

Children from Offaly and all over the country are invited to enter and show off their artistic flair. The closing date for entries is Thursday, February 28, 2019 with judging to take place in March.

Winners will be announced in mid-April, with prize-giving to follow in May.

Details are available through Texaco service stations and online at www.texacochildrensart.com.