4 brilliant events to help entrepreneurs in Offaly this November

This month offers numerous opportunities for Offaly entrepreneurs to freshen up their skills and further develop their business. Local Enterprise Offaly is hosting a variety of events that cater to all types of business owners, as well as those who may be considering starting their own business but have no idea where to start. From Brexit brunches to production design clinics, here are the four brilliant events to enjoy in Offaly.

Get your Business Brexit Ready

A free lunchtime seminar on preparing for Brexit will be held on the 22nd of November in the Tullamore Court Hotel. The seminar is aimed towards small business owners and how they can prepare their businesses for Brexit. The event will be held from 12:45pm to 2:30pm.

FUSE Clinics

The FUSE Product Development Clinics are essential for craft and design enterprises looking to develop their product range and brand identity. You will have the opportunity to attend presentations in some of the following; design, retailing, e-tailing, trade shows, merchandising and much more. The event will be held on the 22nd of November in Ballynahown.

Go-2-Tender Workshop – Tullamore

Go-2-Tender is an InterTradeIreland programme which has been developed to give SMEs the confidence, knowledge and practical skills to tender successfully for public sector contracts in their own jurisdiction and on a cross-border basis. This is a two-day workshop which will take place on 15th and 29th November 2018. The workshops will be held at Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore.

Magic Your Business

Taking place on Thursday 29th November in IT Carlow, Magic Your Business is a free event designed to encourage professional connections but also to help attendees to unleash their subconscious potential to break through barriers and exceed expectations in both their business and professional lives. Keith Barry is to lead this unique networking event.