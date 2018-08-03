Tullamore Musical Society announces details of show for 2019

Following the success of Sister Act, Tullamore Musical Society (TMS) has announced that its show for 2019 will be Jekyll & Hyde.

Delving into a gothic thriller based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novel Jekyll & Hyde, TMS are delighted to be led by Paul Norton (Director), Shane Farrell (Musical Director) and Graham Finnerty (choreography).

The perfect threesome to navigate the gripping tale of a brilliant mind gone horrifically awry, set to a powerful pop-rock score by Frank Wildhorn with book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse.

For information regarding auditions please keep an eye on our facebook page @Tullamoremusicalsociety, alternatively you can email tullamorems@gmail.com.