Culture and colour expected at Offaly's Shakefest 2018

Now in it 13th year, Shakefest returns in 2018 with the most unique cultural and creative experience Offaly has to offer.

From dancing to felt making, Shakefest has something for everyone.

Once again at Charleville Castle, Tullamore, the festival boasts some energetic and creative kids and adult workshops, as well as their usual colourful and eclectic mix of cultural entertainment on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27.

Here is the programme for Shakefest 2018:

DAY 1 | MAY 26 | CHARLEVILLE CASTLE

WORKSHOPS: (Ballroom) €7.50 each or 3 for €15

◦ KIDS CIRCUS DANCE RIBBONS 2-3PM

◦ KIDS IMPROVISATIONAL DRAMA 3:15-4:15PM

◦ KIDS MUSIC THROUGH STORYTELLING 4:30-5:30PM

WORKSHOPS: Morning Room

◦ ADULTS - TRIBAL BELLYDANCE - THE ART OF SHAPESHIFTING with Aepril Schaile 12-1:30pm €20

- TODDLERS MUSIC WORKSHOP with Adriana VonRunic 2-3pm

€7.50

◦ ADULTS - EGYPTIAN RAQS SHARQI VINTAGE BELLYDANCE with Houria 3-4pm €15

- ADULTS - MODERN TRIBAL BEDOUIN DANCE with Yasmina

4-5pm €12

EVENING PERFORMANCES BY:

◦ ELONA DANCE SCHOOL

◦ EMERALD LAKE DANCE SCHOOL

◦ HOURIA

* THE CELTIC BLONDES

◦ TRACY MCEVOY OF THE RED EMBERS

◦ AEPRIL SCHAILE

◦ AND MORE!



ADDITIONAL SHOW INFORMATION:

◦ TRIBAL FEST IRELAND

DAY 2 | MAY 27 | CHARLEVILLE CASTLE

WORKSHOPS:

◦ KIDS/ADULTS FELT MAKING with Nicola Henley, Ballroom

Kids €10 12-2pm Adults €12 3-5pm

◦ ADULTS - ASTROLOGY with Aepril Schaile Morning Room 12=1:30pm €20

(Both Aepril's workshops only for €35)

◦ BABIES MUSIC SCHOOL (0-18 mos.) Morning Room 2-3pm

WORKSHOP FEES:

€7.50 CHILDRENS WORKSHOPS

GET 3 CHILDREN’S WORKSHOP FOR € 15 OR ALL 4 FOR €22.50

CAMPING PASS:

€10 per Adult

€20 Family (Up to 2 adults and 3 children)

EVENING RECITAL PASS:

€10 per Adult

€25 Family pass



For more information on Shakefest, to book tickets or workshops, visit: www.shakefest.net. or go to the Shakefest Facebook Page and click 'BOOK NOW.'

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.