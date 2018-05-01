Culture and colour expected at Offaly's Shakefest 2018
The festival returns for its 13th year
Culture and Colour expected at Offaly's Shakefest 2018
Now in it 13th year, Shakefest returns in 2018 with the most unique cultural and creative experience Offaly has to offer.
From dancing to felt making, Shakefest has something for everyone.
Once again at Charleville Castle, Tullamore, the festival boasts some energetic and creative kids and adult workshops, as well as their usual colourful and eclectic mix of cultural entertainment on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27.
Here is the programme for Shakefest 2018:
DAY 1 | MAY 26 | CHARLEVILLE CASTLE
WORKSHOPS: (Ballroom) €7.50 each or 3 for €15
◦ KIDS CIRCUS DANCE RIBBONS 2-3PM
◦ KIDS IMPROVISATIONAL DRAMA 3:15-4:15PM
◦ KIDS MUSIC THROUGH STORYTELLING 4:30-5:30PM
WORKSHOPS: Morning Room
◦ ADULTS - TRIBAL BELLYDANCE - THE ART OF SHAPESHIFTING with Aepril Schaile 12-1:30pm €20
- TODDLERS MUSIC WORKSHOP with Adriana VonRunic 2-3pm
€7.50
◦ ADULTS - EGYPTIAN RAQS SHARQI VINTAGE BELLYDANCE with Houria 3-4pm €15
- ADULTS - MODERN TRIBAL BEDOUIN DANCE with Yasmina
4-5pm €12
EVENING PERFORMANCES BY:
◦ ELONA DANCE SCHOOL
◦ EMERALD LAKE DANCE SCHOOL
◦ HOURIA
* THE CELTIC BLONDES
◦ TRACY MCEVOY OF THE RED EMBERS
◦ AEPRIL SCHAILE
◦ AND MORE!
ADDITIONAL SHOW INFORMATION:
◦ TRIBAL FEST IRELAND
DAY 2 | MAY 27 | CHARLEVILLE CASTLE
WORKSHOPS:
◦ KIDS/ADULTS FELT MAKING with Nicola Henley, Ballroom
Kids €10 12-2pm Adults €12 3-5pm
◦ ADULTS - ASTROLOGY with Aepril Schaile Morning Room 12=1:30pm €20
(Both Aepril's workshops only for €35)
◦ BABIES MUSIC SCHOOL (0-18 mos.) Morning Room 2-3pm
WORKSHOP FEES:
€7.50 CHILDRENS WORKSHOPS
GET 3 CHILDREN’S WORKSHOP FOR € 15 OR ALL 4 FOR €22.50
CAMPING PASS:
€10 per Adult
€20 Family (Up to 2 adults and 3 children)
EVENING RECITAL PASS:
€10 per Adult
€25 Family pass
For more information on Shakefest, to book tickets or workshops, visit: www.shakefest.net. or go to the Shakefest Facebook Page and click 'BOOK NOW.'
______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on