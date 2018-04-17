Eagerly anticipated Offaly Fleadh Cheoil getting underway this Friday

The 59th Offaly County Fleadh is being hosted by the West Offaly Comhaltas branch and will take place in Banagher from Friday, April 20 to Sunday, April 29.

The week long festival kicks off this Friday with a Fleadh Launch Concert in the Banagher School of Further Education. The West Offaly Branch have planned an action packed week of activities to suit all tastes.

The week will conclude will the competitions in Colaiste na Sionna. This is a wonderful opportunity to see and hear the best traditional Irish singers, dancers and musicians in Offaly as they strive to qualify for the Muine Bheag (Bagenalstown), Co. Carlow in July 8th-15th. Keep ane eye out for our Seomra Ghaeilge. Beidh seans agat ag labhairt Gaeige linn!

Why not check out www.offalyfleadh.com for competition timetables, fleadh events and news of Comhaltas activities in Offaly.

FRIDAY APRIL 20th: FLEADH LAUNCH CONCERT. 7pm. Banagher College of Further Education.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 25th: OICHE GAEILGE AGUS COMHRA. Corrigan's Bar, Main St. 9pm.

THURSDAY APRIL 26th: SINGING CIRCLE. Flynn's Bar, Main St. 8.30pm.

FRIDAY APRIL 27th: FLEADH CEILI. Colaiste na Sionna. 9.30pm - 12.30. Music by Davy Joe & Carousel. Refreshments served.

COMPETITIONS: VENUE: COLAISTE NA SIONNA

FRIDAY APRIL 27th. DANCING COMPETITIONS. Starting @5pm.

SATURDAY 28th - SUNDAY 29th. From 11am.