Bono reveals details of song he wrote for singing legend Frank Sinatra

Bono has revealed the details of a meeting with Frank Sinatra, which led to him writing a song for the late singer.

The Irish singer-songwriter and U2 frontman appeared as a guest on The Graham Norton Show where he spoke about his upcoming memoir Surrender.

Recalling a meeting with late music icon Sinatra, Bono said: “He was a tough guy and I am attracted to tough guys.

“He told me, ‘You are the only man with an earring I am going to like’.

“We wrote a song for him called Two Shots Of Happy, One Shot Of Sad but sadly he passed away before he could record it.”

The Fly Me To The Moon singer died in a Los Angeles hospital in 1998 after suffering from a heart attack aged 82.

After explaining the meeting, Bono gave host Graham Norton and fellow guests Taylor Swift, Eddie Redmayne, Alex Scott and Lady Blackbird an impromptu performance of the song.

Bono, who is also known for his activism and philanthropic work, particularly in poverty-stricken parts of Africa, also revealed the idea behind his new memoir Surrender, which is set for release next week.

“I wanted to explain to my friends and family what I had done with their lives,” he said.

“They gave me permission to be an artist and an activist travelling around the world, and we don’t really talk about that stuff at the dinner table.

“It turns out that the most extraordinary thing about me are the relationships I am in.

“I met most of them in one week at school and I think the longevity comes from the community of people that knows who you are and how you became who you are, we have shared memories.”

Opening up about his relationship with his father, Bono added: “We had a combative relationship and I wanted to impress him, so I flew him out to Texas to see me in concert.

“Afterwards he came in and his eyes were all red and I thought, ‘Oh my god, my father is going to give me a compliment’ and I did a deep swallow.

“He put out his hand and said, ‘You are very professional’.

“That meant everything to him – and from him it was the greatest compliment.”

When asked if fans can expect new music any time soon, he said: “We want to make a really unreasonable guitar record, real, proper rock and roll.”

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.40pm.