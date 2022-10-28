Search

28 Oct 2022

Roscrea Speakers Club help you build confidence

Toastmasters

Roscrea Toastmasters meetings are open to everyone in person and on Zoom

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

28 Oct 2022 3:18 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Thelast meeting of Roscrea Speakers Club was on Thursday, October 13. We had two speeches on the night. First speech was entitled 'Every breath you take', which was a fascinating speech about the benefits of correct breathing techniques.

The objectives or challenge for the speaker at this stage of the programme was to learn basic research methods and following on from this present a well organised and well researched speech on a topic of choice.

These objectives were well achieved while also being very educational for us all. Our second speech was a club educational speech on the element of contests in Toastmasters.

Speaking contests are held twice a year between different clubs and although completely voluntary with no pressure on any member to take part, are always a great source of fun and a great opportunity to meet members from other clubs.

Our Topics session , where a member is challenged to speak on a given topic for two minutes, was very entertaining with topics ranging from 'what would be your alternative career', to 'suggestions of subjects to be introduced to the school curriculum'.

Our next meeting is on Thursday, October 27 in Racket Hall Hotel at 8pm sharp. As our club are always looking to increase our membership and to welcome new members, please feel free to come along and join us in person in our meeting room in Racket Hall, or tune in via zoom from the comfort of your own home and see for yourself how Roscrea Speakers Club can help you with any concerns you may have about public or social speaking.

Please contact Larry on (086) 8125427 or email roscreaspeakers2021@ gmail.com with no obligation for further information and meeting link.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media