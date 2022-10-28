Roscrea Speakers Club help you build confidence

Thelast meeting of Roscrea Speakers Club was on Thursday, October 13. We had two speeches on the night. First speech was entitled 'Every breath you take', which was a fascinating speech about the benefits of correct breathing techniques.

The objectives or challenge for the speaker at this stage of the programme was to learn basic research methods and following on from this present a well organised and well researched speech on a topic of choice.

These objectives were well achieved while also being very educational for us all. Our second speech was a club educational speech on the element of contests in Toastmasters.

Speaking contests are held twice a year between different clubs and although completely voluntary with no pressure on any member to take part, are always a great source of fun and a great opportunity to meet members from other clubs.

Our Topics session , where a member is challenged to speak on a given topic for two minutes, was very entertaining with topics ranging from 'what would be your alternative career', to 'suggestions of subjects to be introduced to the school curriculum'.

Our next meeting is on Thursday, October 27 in Racket Hall Hotel at 8pm sharp. As our club are always looking to increase our membership and to welcome new members, please feel free to come along and join us in person in our meeting room in Racket Hall, or tune in via zoom from the comfort of your own home and see for yourself how Roscrea Speakers Club can help you with any concerns you may have about public or social speaking.

Please contact Larry on (086) 8125427 or email roscreaspeakers2021@ gmail.com with no obligation for further information and meeting link.