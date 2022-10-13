Search

13 Oct 2022

Roscrea Bookfest at Dimma's Books

"The treasure book room in the SVP shop offers a cornucopia of delights" George Cunningham said

Midland Tribune Reporter

13 Oct 2022 12:43 PM

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

On Saturday, October 22 from 11am to 1pm at the Saint Vincent DePaul Shop on Church Street in Roscrea Roscrea's boutique bookshop Dimma's Books will offer book lovers a chance to avail of outstanding book bargains.

Opened in June of this year the fledgling book store has become a favourite haunt of many. With over 3,500 books of all shapes and sizes, all of diverse content and subject matter, the treasure book room in the SVP shop offers a cornucopia of delights. Many come daily just to browse and a great welcome awaits all whether they buy or not.

The new novels, cookery (a marvelous collection of new books at giveaway prices) and children’s sections are housed in the main shop. Also there is an honesty corner of good used books where one can pick up volumes for a small donation to SVP.

New stock has been added as increased shelving became available. The small kitchen area of the former café has become ‘The Foreign Corner’ with interesting vols from the various continents on their history, politics and culture. And all at rock bottom prices. Also there is now a marvellous extensive collection of new books on cookery on sport.

The Local Studies collection with scarce local works will repay inspection. Why not have a look and see what you missed when these local books were published, some many years ago?

Like to browse: why not go through the boxes of pamphlets, maps and journals, most of them on offer for only 50p. Back copies of Roscrea People, The Roscrea Digest, The Birr Review, Clonmore - Templemore Annual and the Moyne - Templetouhy Year Book are all available for various years.

The Book Sale or Bookfest on the Saturday, October 22 will offer bargains in all departments. Of note will be Dimma’s Novel Bag where a bag holding at least 15 new paperbacks or at least 12 new hardback novels may be had for only €15. Fill your own bag with whatever delights you.

Also on the Saturday if you spend €20 this will allow you to pick €5 worth of books free; or for €40 get €10 worth of books free.

"A bookshop is a great asset to any town, and one with the diverse collections such as Dimma’s is special giving constant pleasure to many. So why not indulge yourself and pay a visit sometime. Tell your friends about Saturday, October 22", George Cunningham told the Tribune.

