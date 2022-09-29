Unpublished works by renowned Irish writers to be sold in aid of National Print Museum

A limited-edition collection of unpublished works by some of Ireland's most prestigious writers has been commissioned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the National Print Museum.
Six internationally renowned, prizewinning writers including Sebastian Barry, Roddy Doyle, Anne Enright, Christine Dwyer Hickey, Claire Keegan and Colm Tóibín have written the original pieces for 'Short Stories in Print'.
Stories in the collection include 'The Arrested Image', a story by Barry about one of his artist grandfather's old etching plates, and 'Old Man in the Museum', a story by Doyle about his father visiting a printworks off Liffey Street.
Other stories include a tale about a London terrace house full of intrigues, a meditation on a poem by Thomas Kinsella, a story about a walk on Killiney Hill during lockdown, and a story about a woman gathering holly for her father's grave.
The collection will be cloth-covered and printed from magnesium plates in a limited number of 100 with an additional 20 out of commerce.
All profits will be invested into the development of the National Print Museum, a registered charity.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.