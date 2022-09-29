Hollywood icon among guests for this week's (September 30) Late Late Show

Hollywood icon Jamie Lee Curtis is among the guests for this week's (September 30) Late Late Show.

Jamie Lee will be live in studio to talk with host Ryan Tubridy about her new movie 'Halloween Ends' and how she feels about being part of one of the most revered horror franchises in film history. She will also talk about acting as the officiant for her daughter’s wedding in May and why it’s important to be an advocate for inclusivity.

Author, comedian and presenter, Graham Norton, will make an appearance to catch up with Ryan on everything from his love of West Cork to life as a novelist and his brand-new book, Forever Home.

Retired sporting legend Brian O'Driscoll talks about the challenges we face after we retire, as well as a new documentary where Brian confronts the question with former Irish football international and now psychotherapist, Richie Sadlier.

The 2 Johnnies will chat to Ryan about their most recent adventures in America for their new television series, the reaction to Johnny B's catfish story and their new daily radio show 'Drive It with the 2 Johnnies' on RTÉ 2FM.

Founding member of 221+ CervicalCheck Patient Support Group, Stephen Teap, and campaigner Lorraine Walsh will also speak about the great Vicky Phelan in light of a new documentary, ‘Vicky’, which is released in cinemas next weekend.



Plus, viewers can expect music from pop sensation Ella Henderson and Cian Ducrot with their current hit ‘All For You’.

Watch the show on RTÉ One at 9.35 pm tomorrow (Friday September 30).