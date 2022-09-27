Search

27 Sept 2022

NoCrows folk orchestra for Club Sessions in Offaly rugby club

NO CROWS

The club session are back in Tullamore this Friday

Tribune Reporter

27 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The Club Sessions is back in action on Friday 30th September at Tullamore rugby club with the dynamic folk orchestra that is known as NoCrows. Formed in 2005 in the multicultural melting pot of Sligo’s music scene, NoCrows’ growing output of original material reflects its diverse musical roots, from Irish traditional to Latin rumba, classical, jazz, rock and Balkan music.

Audiences have been astonished by the unequalled width of the band’s original repertoire, from delicate Irish airs to Russian Gypsy mayhem, from Catalan Jota to original songs in many styles with lush string arrangements. The musical mix reflects the folk traditions of the various members but also a lifetime of experience of the various players involved across many genres of music.
NoCrows have a history of musical collaborations over the years. Their third album, 'On the Moon', had more than twenty guests including Sharon Shannon, jazz drummer David Lyttle, Greek Oud player Haig Yazdjan and French singer Cali. They have toured around the world, confirming their exhilarating live reputation far beyond Ireland's borders. Audiences are enthralled with the sheer energy of the band when performing live, an energy which the Club Sessions audience can look forward to at the end of the month. During lockdown the Crows got together (when allowed) to create new music, and now that they are back on the road, they have a whole host of new songs and tunes waiting to be released to a live audience.

Members of NoCrows include Anna Houston on cello, mandolin, and vocals, Steve Wickham on fiddle and vocals, Felip Carbonell on guitar and vocals, Eddie Lee on double bass, flute, and vocals, Oleg Ponomarev on violin and Ray Coen on guitar, fiddle, and vocals.

This night, full of colour and variety, energy and excitement, is not to be missed. The concert takes place at The Rugby Club, Tullamore. Doors open at 7:30pm. Concert starts at 8:00pm.

Adm €15 (cash only please) Contact 086 1677330.

Tullamore Club Sessions is supported by Offaly Arts and Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media

