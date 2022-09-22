The 2 Johnnies are back in America for a brand new four-part series

It’s been quite the year for The 2 Johnnies between their #1 podcast, broadcasting daily on RTÉ 2FM from their custom built studio in Cahir, a sold out 3Arena show and the small matter of a catfish called Cora.

But they had some unfinished business in the USA following the first series of The 2 Johnnies Do America, so back they went and this time it starts in Mexico, where they attempt to enter the Land of the Free!

Back on TV screens this autumn, The 2 Johnnies Do America will see the duo travel through the country looking for the real America.

This brand-new four-part series will see the lads head to the deep south to discover the hidden, fun and quirky side of America, an expedition through states and cities to find material for their 2FM radio show which will broadcast live from New York at the end of the trip.

From Atlanta to New Orleans to Nashville, the 2 Johnnies unearth the characters, tribes and communities that make up today’s America beyond the headlines that we see on the news.

They attend Gay Pride parties and biker rallies and visit some of the most expensive homes in the world as well as derelict neighbourhoods, meeting all kinds of everyone and asking all kinds of questions. And of course, they have many laughs along on the way, whilst giving us that unique Johnnies’ insight!

Series overview:

Texas - Oct 3 RTÉ2 9.30pm

Episode One will see Tipperary’s finest begin their tour of real America by attempting to enter the country via Mexico. After a shaky start in Juarez, the guys head to Texas to take in one of America’s largest motorcycle rallies where they attempt the ball of death, check out the hipster scene in Austin and play chicken shit bingo.

In Dallas they get lessons in Southern etiquette, go Wagyu cattle ranching and finish by learning the art of Lucha Libre wrestling in Fortworth.

New Orleans and Atlanta - Oct 10 RTÉ2 9.30pm

In Episode Two, the Johnnies travel to Louisiana and Georgia. Stopping off first in New Orleans, the lads check out the 9th Ward, which was devastated by Hurricane Katrina, and meet local shopkeeper hero Burnell Cotlon. They go deep into the world of Voodoo, get a tour of Bourbon Street and New Orleans’ nightlife and leave NOLA with a spot of crab fishing on the Bayou.

In Georgia, they go to Atlanta where they attend the Juneteenth Festival celebrating Black Culture in America and the end of slavery, they also visit a black-owned movie studio run by two TikTokers, explore the culinary delights of Atlanta Wings, get their first set of Grillz and finish by recording their very own Trap Rap record with famous rap star K-Camp.

Louisville and Nashville - Oct 17 RTÉ2 9.30pm

Continuing their journey through the South, the guys travel through Tennessee and Kentucky - stopping off at Louisville and Nashville. The guys visit the Louisville Bats baseball team and throw in the first pitch, they meet a local police sheriff who gives them great insight into Kentucky ways and of course they have a few mishaps along the way!

Nashville is called Music City for a reason - the city lives on country music, so the guys decide to see if they can write a new country song - with hilarious results.

While stuck on a few lyrics they need some more Americana inspiration so they go to the Nashville Monster Truck Rally and get more than they bargained for. Then it’s back to the music and go meet some of the more interesting ‘new’ diverse country artists for advice and to demo their own new song.

Receiving surprisingly positive feedback they want to feel more of this new open Nashville, so they attend the Nashville Pride Parade and meet some great characters.

Armed with new enthusiasm and inspiration they head to Jack White’s recording studio to lay down their track, stopping off to get kitted out head to toe in ‘country star’ clothes. With the single recorded and looking like nearly a million dollars - they have one last challenge. Can they play the song live and woo the audience in The Honky Tonk, Nashville’s biggest bar venue?!

New York - Oct 24 RTÉ2 9.30pm

After an amazing journey, it's time to head to New York to broadcast their 2FM radio show. In the Big Apple they meet a Selling Sunset-style real-estate agent and pay a visit to some of the glamorous homes for sale.

They head off to find the best New York pizza with Lil’ Mo Mozzarella, a huge YouTube star, explore Harlem and get their haircut in an old school barber shop, meet a Jewish comedian and try their hand at stand-up comedy.

With the 4th of July holiday coming up they dress up and take part in a civil war battle re-enactment, meet the Hasidic Jews in Crown Heights, are put far outside their comfort zone doing improv in Brooklyn, play a pick-up basketball game in the Projects and finish up their crazy tour with their live radio show from New York on July 4th.