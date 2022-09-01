Artist Lynne Hoare Black Mills exhibition in Roscrea

There is a great art exhibition currently on display in Black Mills, Roscrea which is well worth a visit.



The expo is being run by the Office of Public Works (OPW) and is called 'Amuseoleum, Discard & Select - The Whole Story', and is currently installed on several levels within the old mill building.

Artist Lynne Hoare of Cadamstown has painted and crafted the extensive exhibition which includes many collected, recycled/rejected, and found items.

The overall effect is to tell a full story through her insightful, challenging observations and comments on a number of subjects including: Climate Change; the environmental problems of overwhelming polluting garbage; negligent land-stewardship issues; the tragedies within those families and communities fleeing wars, and more.

This is another fine showing of a notable, regional artist's work commissioned by the Damer House Gallery. (Damer House on Castle Street is presently under extensive restoration).

Lynne's exhibition was formally opened by the renowned landscape architect, Feargus McGarvey. As ever, it is extraordinary - her work would be unusual in the broader art world anywhere, but for this region, exceptional.

It is well worth allowing time to absorb the underlying comment in all the layers of details - leaving initial concepts aside to look again, and again.

She is more than happy for visitors to pick things up, turn and read and contemplate, to return to their position. Her texts and images are thought-provoking, immersive, pithy and at times disturbing for the viewer. The full show is on display on the several levels in the old mill building, which makes an ideal setting for it - minimal and stark.