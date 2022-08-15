REVEALED: Late Late Toy Show 2022 date confirmed
This year's Late Late Toy Show is confirmed to take place on Friday, November 25.
While speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 show on Monday morning, Late Late Toy Show presenter Ryan Tubridy said: "We are going to go large this year. I had a great chat about it last week, and it's going to be very, very special indeed."
Young stars are encouraged to apply to appear on this year's show. Applications are now open HERE
Pictured at the signing of the contracts for a new fire training facility in Tullamore were l. to r. Sharon Kennedy, Brendan Heaney, Cllr Tony McCormack, Eoin O’Ceilleachair and Clive Duke.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.