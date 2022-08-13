Search

Love Island winners Ekin-Su and Davide reveal plans for road trip TV show

Love Island winners Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti have announced they are to present their own spin-off show where they will go on road trips to their home countries.

During Channel 4’s The Big Breakfast on Saturday, the couple unveiled the upcoming project with ITV2 which will see them travel to Italy and Turkey to meet each other’s families and explore their cultures.

The Turkish actress from Essex, 27, and Italian business owner, also 27, won over Love Island viewers as their fiery relationship evolved during the eight-week series. 

Announcing the news, Sanclimenti told The Big Breakfast show: “We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey.

“So one week in Italy, one week in Turkey and we’re going to be on ITV2 so it’s going to be like our own programme.”

Culculoglu added that viewers will also get to see them cook for each other as well as argue passionately, which became their hallmark during the ITV dating series.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the news but no further details have been unveiled.

Following the finale of Love Island, ITV revealed they had been the clear winners of the public vote with 63.7%.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place with 14.5%, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope took third place with 11.8%, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came fourth, scoring 10.1%.

