Barefoot UK man hopes to make millions selling toe pictures on Only Fans

A young man who has not worn shoes for over 10 months and plans to be “barefoot until the day I die” has become a TikTok sensation and is dreaming of becoming a millionaire after joining OnlyFans where he sells pictures of his grubby feet.

When George Woodville, 20, decided to throw away every last pair of shoes he owns after going on a family holiday to Plymouth last October, he felt “liberated” and has since gone to bars, restaurants, supermarkets and even nightclubs barefoot.

The social media influencer has gained more than 50 million views and 300K followers on TikTok since May 2022, after posting videos of his size 8 feet and of him asking strangers in his hometown of Cambridge what they think of his lifestyle and encouraging them to try it themselves.

And George, who started an OnlyFans account in June, after receiving a flurry of messages on TikTok asking for “feet pics”, now believes his tootsies could become his primary source of income, adding: “It’s pretty amazing to think that my feet could be what pays my bills.

“I hope I can become a millionaire and I would be surprised if I didn’t make that kind of money in the next five or so years.

“I felt so liberated when I first took my shoes off and I would never consider wearing them again.”

He added: “I will be barefoot until the day I die.”

George only made £100 in his first month on OnlyFans but after being inundated with thousands of comments on his TikTok account, @georgewoodville, he said it is only a matter of time before he starts making serious cash.

So far he has uploaded roughly 50 pictures of his feet to his all-male subscriber base on the website.

Referring to the pictures of his feet as “art”, he added: “When I started making TikTok content, I kept getting messages from people who wanted to see pictures of my feet.

“And it became a bit of a joke that I should start an OnlyFans account.

“But I really enjoyed the creativity of it, every photo I took was a piece of art.”

George, who was once a “religious shoe-wearer” and even wore shoes in his house, said he struggled with his mental health and depression in 2019.

Then, while on a walking holiday in Plymouth with his mum and grandfather in October 2021, he had a “brainwave” and began to question why he was wearing shoes.

After returning to his hotel after a 6-mile walk around Dartmoor National Park, he discovered the barefoot movement online who argued that rejecting shoes can correct misalignments, increase foot strength and flexibility and prevent fungal infections.

He said: “I was on a hiking holiday and I had a brainwave and just wondered why I was wearing shoes.

“I got back to the hotel, and I started looking up the benefits of going barefoot and found this amazing community.

“I decided at that moment that I wouldn’t ever wear shoes again.”

That evening, George dipped his toes into a world without shoes for the first time, when he went out to eat while barefoot.

He said: “My first experience was going to a restaurant with my mum and grandfather – and it felt really different. And then I walked on grass, and on any surface I could find to feel the difference.”

His mum, he said has been very supportive of his going barefoot and he added: “I spent 20 years wearing shoes, but it felt right.”

A few weeks after he returned home to Cambridge, he put his shoes into a bag before binning them – roughly 20 pairs, including three pairs of trainers, two pairs of leather shoes, suede shoes and flip flops – and committed himself to living barefoot full-time.

Since then he has not looked back and says the decision has added a new “joy and dimension” to his life.

George said: “When I first tried walking on the grass without my shoes, it felt really good.”

He added: “I wore shoes pretty much all of the time before – I wouldn’t even be barefoot in the house. I would not go anywhere barefoot.

“I think I have finally become comfortable in my own skin now that I’m barefoot. I can express myself without judging myself.

“I feel more accepted now than I have ever in my whole life.

“I am happier than I ever have been.”

Not everyone approves and George said he often gets disgusted stares from strangers when he walks down high streets, and has sometimes been asked to leave supermarkets, but he added many people are also intrigued by his lifestyle.

He said: “I get lots of mixed reactions. Some people think it’s disgusting – I can hear them say it while they pass me in the street.

“But others will ask me more about it, and why I do it.”

He added: “When I started going into supermarkets barefoot, I would constantly get asked to leave by managers.

“I never felt embarrassed about it, and I could never judge another person for how they see the world. But I was very civil, and I think that’s why they have no issues with me when I speak to them.

“It doesn’t happen as much anymore. In my local shop, everyone knows who I am now.”

Walking on pavements around towns and big cities might strike some people as risky, given there can be glass, cigarette butts and worse lurking – but George, who averages 30,000 steps a day, said he does not have any issues with treading on anything.

He said: “You have to become comfortable walking on anything, so it makes you less concerned about what you are stepping on.

“Sometimes I’ll find glass stuck in my foot, but within a few days it usually just falls out.

“I have stepped on dog poo before. If my feet get really dirty, I’ll ask someone to get me a bucket of water before I go inside, but I will try to find a puddle to clean my feet.”

He also went barefoot all of last winter, adding: “The most surprising thing about feet is their ability to deal with temperature.

“In winter, it was a bit difficult at first because it was very cold and I had only started walking barefoot, and when it got cold and wet you really felt it.

“But as with anything, after a while you just become used to it.”

And with Britons facing the hottest day in history today, he said he is unfazed by the potential scorching streets and will be heading out as normal.

He said: “Because you get quite a thick sole, you don’t feel heat so much because it becomes like a protection or insulation. So I’m not worried.

“It’s going to be very hot, but I will be going out as normal.”

George is currently focused on making a living from his feet, but he thinks his new lifestyle could help him find the right potential girlfriend – as well as warding off women who he wouldn’t be compatible with.

He said: “I think being barefoot is a benefit in disguise, although I probably won’t appeal to the average girl who might think I’m a weirdo.

“But those are people I wouldn’t want to spend time with anyways.

“You meet more like-minded people. And you can attract more people who aren’t judgemental.”

George now has lots of dreams – to normalise going barefoot and much more.

He said: “My primary motivation, alongside wanting to normalise barefooting, is I also want to make a lot of money.

“I want to start a barefoot nightclub or strike a deal with councils to make parts of entire cities completely barefoot friendly.

“And to do that I need money behind me. I think OnlyFans could help me, and eventually I want to hire a professional photographer to take pictures of my feet.”