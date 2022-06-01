Granddaughter of Midlands solicitor to star in tonight's Britain's Got Talent semi-final

Daisy Reynolds in action at Britain's Got Talent which will see the youngster and granddaughter of Longford solicitor John Quinn compete for a place in the competition's grand final
There will be a Midlands feel to tonight's (Wednesday) live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent as Daisy Reynolds, granddaughter of Longford solicitor John Quinn, goes in search of a place in the competition's grand final.
The 12-year-old is the youngest member of leading dance group Dane Bates Collective who will be vying to win over the judges when it goes to air during the live semi final. Daisy, who is the daughter of proud parents Emma Quinn and Lee Reynolds said she is relishing the chance to showcase her skills on Britain's grandest stage.
“I’m so proud to be part of the Dane Bates Collective,” she said.
“Dane is just the best mentor and teacher and I just want to make him proud.
“I’m so excited to perform again in front of the judges and I would absolutely love to make the finals with my amazing team and hopefully perform at the Royal Variety Show.
“It’s like a dream at the moment.”
The live semi-final is scheduled for 8pm this evening on Virgin Media One.
