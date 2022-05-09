Eurovision 2022: Preview, Ireland entry, TV schedule and everything you need to know

Eurovision 2022 week is upon us and Ireland will be cheering on the country's entry, Brooke Scullion, in the semi-final on Thursday, May 12.

Brooke had brought our first fabulous outfit of the day – an electric blue ensemble that includes hotpants with a chiffon overskirt. Chiily for Ireland, but perfect for Italy. #Eurovision



PREVIEW

This year's Eurovision will be held in Turin, Italy. There will be two semi-finals (Tuesday, May 10 & Thursday, May 12). Brooke will compete for a place in Saturday's grand final in the second semi-final.

40 countries will participate in this year's contest. Event hosts Italy won the competition in the Netherlands last year with the song Zitti E Buoni.

The early favourites to win this year's Eurovision are Ukraine, Italy, Sweden and the UK.

IRELAND ENTRY

Derry native Brooke Scullion will represent Ireland. The 23-year-old will sing the song "That's Rich" on Thursday night. Brooke will be the 10th act to take to the Pala Olimpico stage in the second semi-final. 18 countries will perform on the night with 10 going through to Saturday's grand final.

WHERE TO WATCH

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will be broadcast live on RTÉ2, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 on Tuesday, May 10 and Thursday, May 12 at 8pm. The grand final will be broadcast live on RTÉ One, RTÉ Player and RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday, May 14 at 8pm. Marty Whelan will provide commentary for the week.